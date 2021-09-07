Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 581 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

