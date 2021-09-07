Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

