Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

