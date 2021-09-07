Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

