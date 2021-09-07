Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 275 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

