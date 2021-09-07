Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

