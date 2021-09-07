Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,663 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 16.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

