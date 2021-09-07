Band Protocol Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $10.85 or 0.00020638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $381.96 million and $140.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

