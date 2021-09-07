Barclays Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $66.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

