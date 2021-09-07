Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 716 ($9.35) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of £7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 711.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,251.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In related news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

