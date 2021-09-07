Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €79.85 ($93.94) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

