Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

