Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 4,761 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 62.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NDLS stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $562.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,230.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

