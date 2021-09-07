Bbva USA Makes New $74,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $475.22 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.31 and its 200 day moving average is $484.19. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

