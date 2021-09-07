Bbva USA Takes $81,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

