Bbva USA Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $100,050,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

