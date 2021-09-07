BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.25.

BCE stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.02. 2,054,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.11. The firm has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

