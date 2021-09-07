Beacon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,178.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3,178.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018159 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

