Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.79

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Beam has a market cap of $76.40 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Beam

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,399,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

