Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.19. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a fifty-two week high of €72.20 ($84.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

