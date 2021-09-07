Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

