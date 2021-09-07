Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $227.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

