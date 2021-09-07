Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

AMD traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,178,112. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

