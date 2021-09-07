Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $292.04. 293,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

