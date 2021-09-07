Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. 775,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

