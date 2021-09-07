Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,618 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 409,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

