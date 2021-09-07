Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

