Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,885.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

