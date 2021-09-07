Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $333.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.50.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $297.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $315.59. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $73,006,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
