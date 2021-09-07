Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $333.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $297.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $315.59. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $73,006,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

