Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,216 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE UL opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.