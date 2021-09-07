Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

