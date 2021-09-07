Bessemer Group Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

