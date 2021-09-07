Bessemer Group Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.