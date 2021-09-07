Bessemer Group Inc. Has $834,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 28,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen stock opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.37. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

