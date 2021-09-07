Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 18,983 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

