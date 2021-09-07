Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,464 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

