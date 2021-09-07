Bigblu Broadband plc Announces Dividend of GBX 45 (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BBB opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. Bigblu Broadband has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £71.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.46.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.