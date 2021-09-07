Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $572.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TECH. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $513.09 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $521.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock worth $25,591,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

