Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $99,207.38 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.