Bitcoinus Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.35 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

