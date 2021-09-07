BitTube Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3,489.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00554693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,667,169 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

