BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,173 shares of company stock worth $8,207,268 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.