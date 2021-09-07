BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.39

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 4765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.
Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
