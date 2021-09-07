BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.39

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 4765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

