Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $6.90 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $802,815.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.13 or 0.07796164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.22 or 1.00697694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.55 or 0.00905875 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.