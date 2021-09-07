Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.