BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.91. 1,476,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,196,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 1,041.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000.

