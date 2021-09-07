Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.98

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 1406124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

