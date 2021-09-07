Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 45,000 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 752,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

