Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.