Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,647 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 146,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,532. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.